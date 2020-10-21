Town Theatre Resumes Postponed Production of MARY POPPINS

Performances run October 23 through November 14.

After a 6-month hiatus, Mary Poppins will return to the Town Theatre stage October 23 through November 14.

Due to COVID rules and regulations, the production will have a very limited audience capacity. The theatre will first offer tickets to those who had reservations for the original run. Then they will offer tickets to the general public. For more details on ticketing, visit here.

About the Show

Things are not going well for the Banks family. Children Michael and Jane are out of control and have run off yet another nanny. In the most peculiar way, a mysterious, but practically perfect, woman appears at the doorstep - none other than Mary Poppins herself! Though she has a seemingly daunting task, with a little magic and some help from Bert, an adorable chimneysweep, the Banks' children have their world turned upside down.

For the "re-boot" of the 2020 production, Town will have Kerri Roberts (West Side Story) reprise her role as the nanny in charge, Mary Poppins, with Jeremy Hansard (Into the Woods) as the endearing chimneysweep Bert. Ellie Roberts (Frozen Jr.) brings the very best of sass as Jane with Kyran Burkett (Newsies) following close behind as Michael. Patrick McCormick (Mamma Mia) seemingly rules the household as George Banks while Hannah Thompson (Into the Woods) is caught in a struggle between playing wife and being her true self as Winifred Banks.

Learn more at http://towntheatre.com/mary-poppins/.

