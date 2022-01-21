Town Theatre Presents THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR

Mix three cups of family drama, two tablespoons of zaniness, a pinch of summer heat & what do you get? The Red Velvet Cake War at Town Theatre! Any way you slice it, the stakes are sure to be high! May the best baker win! January 28 to February 13. And don't miss our dinner & a show options. The icing on the cake... red velvet, that is!

It's time for the annual Verdeen Family reunion and, as always, things are going to be hilariously hectic! It's the hottest day in the hottest month in Sweetgum, Texas ~ right in the middle of tornado season ~ and cousins Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette always seem to be on the verge of their next catastrophe.

You can have your cake and eat it too with one of our "dinner and a show" options at Villa Tronco or Pitas. You can also choose between a special show-themed four-course brunch or dinner with Market on Main, Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia. Check out all the delicious details at towntheatre.com.

Bake at 350 degrees for 90 or so minutes, and we know this show will be the icing on the cake as you start the new year!

The Red Velvet Cake War is directed by Allison McNeely. Costumes are by Jillian Bigony with scenic/lighting design by Danny Harrington. The show is sponsored by South State Bank and Total Comfort Solutions.

The show runs January 28 through February 13. Curtain is at 7:30 PM for all shows except for Sunday 3:00 PM matinees. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for senior (65+)/active-duty military/full-time college; $15 youth 17 and under. Call 803-799-2510 or visit towntheatre.com to get your tickets.