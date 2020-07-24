Theatre in the Park Presents QUILTERS at Daum Amphitheater

Theatre In The Park will resume with "Quilters" at Daum Amphitheater, Kiwanis Park, JG-TC reports.

Performances will take place July 23, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m. (rain date July 26).

Quilters is a musical with a book by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek, and lyrics and music by Barbara Damashek.

Quilters follows the lives of American pioneer women, and is based on the book The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen.

The cast includes Ann Morris Bruehler, Haley Fryer, Danae Ledbetter, McKenzie Deremiah, Eliana Stewart, Abby Smith, and Emma Tolppanen. The production is staged by Sarah Philabaum and Earl Halbe, with music direction by Elizabeth Halbe, set design by Earl Halbe and Greg Ledbetter, and lighting by Tom Hawk. The orchestra members are Abigail Hopkins, Marizza Shepard, Jacob Shepard, Ethan Hayward, and Eliot Crispin.

