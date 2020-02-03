The Head And The Heart Will Play North Charleston PAC

The Head and The Heart has announced a North American spring tour joined by special guest Hiss Golden Messenger on their show at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on April 22. Presale and general on sale info below. Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off April 18th in Tilmon, TX and make stops in Toronto, Portland, New York and more, before wrapping July 19th.

Alongside the new tour dates, the band has released the official video for "Honeybee," starring the band's own Charity Rose Thielen, directed by Clare Gillen with creative direction from Charity and Gilly Studio. "Honeybee" has become a fan favorite and breakout track from the band's fourth full-length album, Living Mirage, released on Warner Records / Reprise Records to critical praise last year. The track has seen 30 million streams globally with weekly streams over 1 million in the U.S. with +34% growth last week all before impact date (impacting 2/10 at Alternative and AAA). The track has also seen a 236% increase in video views in the past week and is approaching 10 million TikTok impressions.

So excited to share our official music video for Honeybee! It was fun exploring juxtaposition - mixing elements of the surreal and colors of the Honeybee against the lush background of the PNW. ALSO it was pretty hilarious becoming a Bee (spoiler)! Hope that you enjoy! - Charity

"Honeybee" follows on the heels of album track "Missed Connection" which secured the #1 position on the Alternative Chart and #1 at Mediabase and BDS alternative charts, already having achieved #1 on the AAA chart.

The Head and the Heart will perform "Honeybee" on The Late Late Show with James Corden on March 5th.

The Head and The Heart fan club presale will run from Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time until the following day at 10pm local time. To access the band's fan club presale on Wednesday, make sure to sign up for the band's mailing list through their website to receive the code. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time. The Head and The Heart is partnering with Spotify to give special presale access to some of the band's biggest Spotify fans on Thursday, February 6th. All tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 1pm local time. Visit www.theheadandtheheart.com for more information.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.





