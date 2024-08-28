The Charleston Gaillard Center Adds Programs to Fall for Democracy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Charleston Gaillard Center has added programs to Fall for Democracy, a program of performances, panels, and community-focused events exploring the foundational core values defining America. Taking place September 12 through November 22 in the lead-up to and following the 2024 Presidential Election, this program aims to highlight the original aspirations of democracy and the defining principles of our nation. Featuring a diverse array of voices, Fall for Democracy provides a platform for individuals to express their beliefs and amplify underrepresented stories through an artistic lens. Additionally, the Gaillard will host voter registration and engagement opportunities throughout the run of the events to encourage participation in our democracy.

Just added to the lineup of programs will be two conversations, one with acclaimed author, journalist and activist Ta-Nehisi Coates and an evening with former director of the CIA General David Petraeus. Coates will discuss his new book The Message, which reports on his experiences in South Carolina—particularly on the banning of his previous book across South Carolina schools—Senegal, and Palestine. General Petraeus, who commanded forces in Iraq and Afghanistan and later served as the director of the CIA, will discuss his global perspective on defense, strategic military, and democratic principles to underscore the importance of stability and governance in fostering democracy worldwide.

Beginning with the promise of inclusivity and representation, Fall for Democracy focuses on voices from three often underrepresented groups: Indigenous, LGBTQIA+, and immigrant communities—specifically African, Irish, Chinese, and Japanese. The cross section of artists and artistic thinkers—including MacArthur fellow and Pulitzer Prize winner Rhiannon Giddens with Silkroad Ensemble; vocalist, songwriter, and educator Martha Redbone and American Patchwork Quartet; international theater companies Ontroerend Goed and Stan’s Cafe; actor Alan Cumming; and journalist Ari Shapiro—share a deep engagement with the ideals of democracy and identity, and through art and dialogue will help acknowledge and explore the past, present, and creation of a better future. The program also invites international organizations to interrogate American democracy from abroad.

In addition to performances and panels, the Gaillard will welcome the League of Women Voters—a nonpartisan advocacy organization—from August through November. Members of the League will be available at each performance to help audience members register to vote and learn about the election process, promoting voter engagement ahead of Election Day.

“Through Fall for Democracy, the Gaillard both honors and examines democracy as not merely a system of governance, but as a promise of representation and inclusivity. As the nation grapples with evolving political dynamics, the enduring legacy of the South, coupled with our community’s ongoing efforts to confront historical narratives, underscores the distinctive responsibility the Lowcountry has in continuing to uphold the principles of democracy,” said Gaillard Center CEO Lissa Frenkel. “Through these events, we forefront themes of American identity and uplift those who have historically been discounted in the formation of America and its culture. Additionally, the program includes International Artists, offering a unique opportunity to confront American politics through a foreign perspective and encouraging another layer of dialogue about our systems of power and the collective pursuit of shaping a more promising future.”

Since its establishment in 1663, through its tumultuous history to today, South Carolina has been at the forefront of discussions regarding access to voting and representation. One of 13 original colonies, it has participated in every presidential election except during the Civil War in 1864. South Carolina was among several states in the south to impose discriminatory processes following the establishment of the 15th Amendment, including poll taxes and literacy tests, until the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In February 2024, South Carolina continued its significant role in American political history by hosting the first-in-the-South primaries for the 2024 United States Presidential Election.

The Gaillard Center’s mission acknowledges America’s difficult history of racism and injustice—especially prevalent in Charleston as a city that first saw nearly half of the enslaved people brought to this country—and through its programs advocates for the use of the arts to bridge divides, build dialogues, and support healing.

More about the Gaillard Center’s Fall for Democracy program follows below and at gaillardcenter.org.

