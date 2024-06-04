THE PROM Comes to Trustus Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trustus Theatre will present its upcoming production of the Broadway hit musical The Prom, set to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and heartfelt storytelling. Led by Trustus’ Artistic Director, Dewey Scott-Wiley, this production promises to be a celebration of love, acceptance, and the power of community.

"I saw The Prom on Broadway in the summer of 2019, at the insistence of a dear friend of mine," said Scott-Wiley. "It had not been on my radar and the title did not grab me. It was absolutely the most joyous theatrical experience I have ever had. Truly. I laughed A LOT. I cried. I cheered. I danced. I left the theatre feeling buoyant and celebrated. This show packs a punch of pure joy. Come see it!"

The Prom tells the story of Emma, played by Free Times Best of Columbia 2024 Best Actress Nominee Liv Moody, a high school student in small-town Indiana who just wants to take her girlfriend, played by Isabella DeCola, to prom. When the PTA cancels the dance altogether rather than allow her to attend, a group of eccentric Broadway stars swoop in to champion her cause and shake up the conservative community. With its catchy music, hilarious dialogue, and touching message of acceptance, The Prom is a beloved favorite among theatergoers worldwide.

Featuring a talented cast of local performers including Trustus Company members Kevin Bush, Robin Gottlieb, and Jonathan Monk, Trustus Theatre's production promises to capture the heart and soul of this Tony-nominated musical. Audiences can expect an evening filled with laughter, tears, and plenty of memorable moments that will leave them feeling uplifted and inspired.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of The Prom at Trustus Theatre. Performances will run from June 14th to July 13th, with tickets available for purchase online at trustustheatre.org or by calling the Trustus box office at (803) 254-9732. Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







