Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced as Next Play at The Warehouse Theatre

The clever script from Matthew Lopez brings sass, irreverence, and fun hitting home with blue- and white-collar patrons alike.

Feb. 20, 2023  

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced as Next Play at The Warehouse Theatre

The next show in The Warehouse Theatre's current string of comedies is the music-laced, uproarious good time, The Legend of Georgia McBride. The clever script from Matthew Lopez brings sass, irreverence, and fun hitting home with blue- and white-collar patrons alike.

In a Florida dive bar, a local Elvis impersonator finds himself suddenly jobless with bills stacking up and a baby just months away. When he discovers that his Elvis routine has been replaced by a B-level drag show, desperate to land on his feet, Casey takes the risk of his life and finds that he has a whole lot to learn about himself and the business they call show. Full of farcical humor and snappy dialogue, this play has left people dancing in the aisles and having a blast wherever it's been produced.

The cast and production team features artists Austin J. Kara (SPELLING BEE), Clay Smith (HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH), Damian Lockhart (Warehouse debut), Courtney Sims (THE WOLVES), and Matt Reece (KILL CORP, CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS). THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE also features the design talents of Tom Burch (scenic), Suzette Byrd (costumes), Dakota Adams (Lights), Kurt Davis (sound), Victoria Bacharach (drag coordinator), and Amanda Sox (props).

Jenna Tamisiea Elser returns as director having helmed SPRING AWAKENING and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in previous seasons at The Warehouse Theatre.

This show will feature special premium tickets which include immersive bar floor seats and drinks, giving these patrons their own unique spot inside the raucous world of GEORGIA MCBRIDE.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is March 12th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs March 10th through April 2nd, 2023.

The Warehouse Theatre is Upstate South Carolina's premier, professional theatre where community engagement and education complement thought-provoking theatre experiences. The Warehouse Theatre is recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. More information including education, tickets, and donating can be found at WarehouseTheatre.com.




USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26 Photo
USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26
Five wildly diverse short plays will share the stage for four eclectic performances when the USC Dept. of Theatre and Dance presents the 10 Minute Play Festival, February 23-26 at the Lab Theatre.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At Photo
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM
Five world-class illusionists make up Champions of Magic, a mind-bending theatrical production heading back out on tour in 2023 following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 2.
Zach Bryan Comes To The North Charleston Coliseum in May Photo
Zach Bryan Comes To The North Charleston Coliseum in May
GRAMMY Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road in 2023 for the Burn Burn Burn North American Tour, his biggest tour yet. Throughout the summer, he will headline some of the nation's most popular arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast along with festival appearances.
North Charleston Coliseum Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Entertainment in the Lowcountry Photo
North Charleston Coliseum Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Entertainment in the Lowcountry
On January 29, 1993, the Lowcountry entertainment scene changed forever. On this date, the North Charleston Coliseum first opened its doors.

More Hot Stories For You


THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced As Next Play Reading At The Warehouse TheatreTHE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced As Next Play Reading At The Warehouse Theatre
February 20, 2023

The next show in The Warehouse Theatre's current string of comedies is the  music-laced, uproarious good time, The Legend of Georgia McBride.
USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26USC Theatre Presents 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL, February 23-26
February 8, 2023

Five wildly diverse short plays will share the stage for four eclectic performances when the USC Dept. of Theatre and Dance presents the 10 Minute Play Festival, February 23-26 at the Lab Theatre.
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AMCHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Tour Comes To The North Charleston PAC May 2; Tickets On Sale Friday At 10 AM
February 6, 2023

Five world-class illusionists make up Champions of Magic, a mind-bending theatrical production heading back out on tour in 2023 following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 2.
North Charleston Coliseum Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Entertainment in the LowcountryNorth Charleston Coliseum Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Entertainment in the Lowcountry
January 25, 2023

On January 29, 1993, the Lowcountry entertainment scene changed forever. On this date, the North Charleston Coliseum first opened its doors.
World Premiere KILL CORP From Sofia Alvarez Explores Ambition In The Workplace In Dark ComedyWorld Premiere KILL CORP From Sofia Alvarez Explores Ambition In The Workplace In Dark Comedy
January 11, 2023

Sofia Alvarez has mixed comedy with relatable characters in a series of Netflix projects including To All The Boys I've Loved Before, To All The Boys:  P.S. I Still Love You, and most recently Along for the Ride.  Now she brings that wittiness and heart to the dark comedy, KILL CORP, which receives its world premiere at The Warehouse Theatre beginning January 27th.
share