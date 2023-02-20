THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Announced as Next Play at The Warehouse Theatre

The next show in The Warehouse Theatre's current string of comedies is the music-laced, uproarious good time, The Legend of Georgia McBride. The clever script from Matthew Lopez brings sass, irreverence, and fun hitting home with blue- and white-collar patrons alike.

In a Florida dive bar, a local Elvis impersonator finds himself suddenly jobless with bills stacking up and a baby just months away. When he discovers that his Elvis routine has been replaced by a B-level drag show, desperate to land on his feet, Casey takes the risk of his life and finds that he has a whole lot to learn about himself and the business they call show. Full of farcical humor and snappy dialogue, this play has left people dancing in the aisles and having a blast wherever it's been produced.

The cast and production team features artists Austin J. Kara (SPELLING BEE), Clay Smith (HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH), Damian Lockhart (Warehouse debut), Courtney Sims (THE WOLVES), and Matt Reece (KILL CORP, CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS). THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE also features the design talents of Tom Burch (scenic), Suzette Byrd (costumes), Dakota Adams (Lights), Kurt Davis (sound), Victoria Bacharach (drag coordinator), and Amanda Sox (props).

Jenna Tamisiea Elser returns as director having helmed SPRING AWAKENING and THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in previous seasons at The Warehouse Theatre.

This show will feature special premium tickets which include immersive bar floor seats and drinks, giving these patrons their own unique spot inside the raucous world of GEORGIA MCBRIDE.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is March 12th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs March 10th through April 2nd, 2023.

The Warehouse Theatre is Upstate South Carolina's premier, professional theatre where community engagement and education complement thought-provoking theatre experiences. The Warehouse Theatre is recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. More information including education, tickets, and donating can be found at WarehouseTheatre.com.