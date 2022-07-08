THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to at The Warehouse Theatre This Month

Six middle schoolers vie for the glory of being the undisputed Spelling Bee Champion in the outrageous and fun musical comedy, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, with book by Rachel Sheinkin and music and lyrics by William Finn.

The production will feature all the hijinks that fans of this musical have come to expect and is geared for mature audiences. Members of the audience will be selected every night to put their spelling skills to the test against the wily and energetic middle schoolers.

The cast features Miranda Barnett (HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH, THE HEATH), Shelli Delgado (MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING), DeBryant Johnson (THE LOTUS PARADOX, URINETOWN THE MUSICAL) Clare Ruble (PRIDE & PREJUDICE, APPROPRIATE), and Jayce T. Tromsness (SWEAT, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING). Wesley Hudson, Austin J. Kara, Daniel Kushner, and Molly Penny make their Warehouse debuts.

Shelley Butler, with recent productions including the world premiere of Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House Part 2 at South Coast Repertory and the Japanese premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, will mark her directing debut on The Warehouse Theatre's main stage.

As always with musicals, The Warehouse Theatre will feature a live band led by Musical Director, Julie Florin, and featuring Kevin Heuer, Lisa Hastings, and Tom Nelson.

Design team includes Scenic Designer Will Lowry (PRIDE & PREJUDICE, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), Costume Designer Elizabeth Robinson (THE WOLVES, CRY IT OUT), Lighting Designer Tony Penna (RICHARD III, POWER OF SAIL), Sound Designer Jim Breitmeier (HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW), and Props Designer Shari Tingle (THE LOTUS PARADOX, APPROPRIATE).

I Pay What I Can Sunday is July 31st at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs July 29th - August 21st, 2022.