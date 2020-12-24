South Carolina's Upstate Theatre Community Works to Stay Afloat

The theatre community in upstate South Carolina is committed to continuing to stay afloat amidst the health crisis, despite not being able to perform on stage, WSPA reports.

Café and Then Some is one of many venues in downtown Greenville that has ceased productions for months this year.

"We walked out of here on March 15th and didn't come back," co-owner and performer Susan Smith said. "It's been a tightrope. We've been very lucky to get this far through loans and savings, and grace of God, and all that."

Another theatre, the South Carolina Children's Theater, is brand-new, costing $11 million when it was built earlier this year.

Matt Giles began as co-artistic director on March 16, and then everything promptly shut down.

"My first act of walking into the office was, 'Alright, let's cancel everything.' That was literally that day," Giles said.

The theater opened in April and has yet to sell a ticket or hold an indoor performance.

"None of us have control anymore," said Debbie Bell, the executive director of the South Carolina Children's Theater. "We have planned and cancelled more events than in the history of this organization this year, just trying to get back to our public."

In lieu of their planned performances, the company staged a show on the loading dock behind the theater, as well as a drive-through performance in the parking lot.

