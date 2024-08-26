Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones in Concert to Open HALO 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Romantic impulses. Complicated relationships. Existential crises. A pool of human emotions so intense that they can only be expressed through song. This September, join Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera-HALO-as they begin their 24/25 Season with a concert by Grammy-nominated baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones that leads you through a musical journey from the tragedy of hopelessness to the ecstasies of passion.

The 60-minute program crosses genres and languages, presenting classic Italian, German, and French repertoire by Rossini, Brahms, and Duparc, as well as highlights a new English song cycle by Atlanta-based composer B.E. Boykin. The cycle, entitled 26 Ways of Looking at a Black Man, is based on the poetry of Raymond Patterson (1929-2001), a prominent African-American poet, writer, librettist, and educator.

This recital also marks the beginning of HALO's residency at St. Johannes Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston. The sanctuary at St. Johannes will now serve as the performance hall for HALO's intimate concerts, lectures, and recitals, and will continue to serve as their rehearsal and audition space throughout the year.

This year's concert dates include:

September 15, 2024 @ 2pm-Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones in concert

December 6, 2024 @ 6pm-Carols by Candlelight

May 4, 2025 @ 4pm-Singers & Stanzas, Vol. II

Sidney Outlaw & Warren Jones in concert is a one-time only event on Sunday, September 15 at 2pm. Doors open at 1:30pm. Tickets: $55/General Admission, $25/Students. Children 12 & under are free. St. Johannes Lutheran Church is located at 48 Hasell Street on the Charleston peninsula.

The company is also in residence at Battery Gadsden Cultural on Sullivan's Island where they mount large-scale productions. For more information, full season listing and to purchase tickets, visit www.holycityarts.org. To stay up to date with HALO happenings and to find out how you can be involved, sign up to receive the newsletter.

Comments