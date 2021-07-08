SHARKS AND OTHER LOVERS Will Be Performed at Centre Stage Next Month

After eighteen months of being closed to indoor performances, we are delighted to invite the community to enjoy the live indoor production of our 2019 New Play Festival winner and audience favorite, Sharks and Other Lovers by Randall David Cook!

This moving comedy takes place on Seabrook Island, South Carolina, a week or so after Labor Day. A bickering, long-married couple, an actress and her writer husband, find their intermittent squabbling interrupted by a psychiatrist who's conducting an exposure therapy session for one of his patients, a librarian who's so afraid of sharks she can't even look at the water without losing control, even with a lifeguard by her side.

When the actress decides to go into the water and never return, everyone on the beach that day is forced to face the realities of aging, unrequited love and the fear of being torn to pieces by a thousand jagged teeth (whether literal or figurative).

This production is the third installment in our Spring 2021 Prisma Health Fringe Series, generously made possibly by Prisma Health.

The production runs August 12-15, 2021.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the Centre Stage Box Office at (864) 233-6733, or online at https://centrestage.org/sharks. Seating will be limited and offered in pods of two to accommodate social distancing. Please call the box office for special seating arrangements for groups over two. This production is not part of the 2021-2022 Season and is not eligible for season member ticket usage. However, any previous season members with a credit on their account may use their credit toward the purchase of tickets for this production.