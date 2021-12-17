Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RENT Is Coming to Charleston Gaillard Center on January 27, 2022

pixeltracker

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Dec. 17, 2021  

RENT The Farewell Season of Love Tickets begin at $27 (plus fees) Charleston Gaillard Center Charleston, SC Buy Tickets ( https://gaillardcenter.org/events/rent/ ) For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical- it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever. Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around- the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production. This show features mature themes and situations. RENT is recommended for ages 13 and up. Ticket Office (843) 242-3099 ticketing@gaillardcenter.org ( ticketing@gaillardcenter.org ) Mon-Fri 11am-6pm and two hours prior to a performance.


Related Articles View More South Carolina Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Hat
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Hat
Jesus Christ Superstar Face Mask
Jesus Christ Superstar Face Mask
Wicked Wizard Head Ornament
Wicked Wizard Head Ornament

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Calgary Announces Cancellation of All Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • Downstage and Climate Change Theatre Action Present An Evening of Short Plays & Panel Discussion This Week
  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the Stage at Theatre Calgary
  • Downstage and Climate Change Theatre Action Present An Evening of Short Plays & Panel Discussion