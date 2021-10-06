Proud Mary Theatre Company Presents Groundbreaking Musical FALSETTOS In Spartanburg and Greer

Proud Mary Theatre Company will present the Tony Award-winning musical Falsettos for six performances only October 29-30 in Spartanburg and November 5-6 in Greer.

With music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by William Finn and James Lapine, Falsettos marks the Upstate premiere of this 2016 Broadway revival about a dysfunctional New York family in the late 1970s.

Completely sung-through with almost no dialogue, Falsettos is directed by veteran Upstate director John Fagan (Upstate Shakespeare Festival) with music direction by Laura Thomason (USC Upstate adjunct professor), choreography by Broadway performer Michael McCrary, costumes by Samantha Jemmott, and produced by Sandy Staggs, Proud Mary Theatre Artistic Director.

With modern classics such as "Four Jews in a Room Bitching," "My Father's a Homo," "I'm Breaking Down," "I Never Wanted to Love You," "Falsettoland," "Love is Blind" and more, Falsettos concerns a married Jewish man who leaves his wife for a younger guy, his wife marrying their shrink, the son's Bar Mitzvah, and the arrival of AIDS.

Falsettos stars Brady Coyle-Smith (The Boys in the Band) as husband/father Marvin; DeAna Earl (of Centre Stage, Spartanburg Little Theatre, Glow Lyric Theatre and more) as wife/mother Trina; Josh Begelman (Fun Home, Saturday Night Live, WandaVision) plays their young Jason; Andy Lecture (Fun Home) is the other man Whizzer; John Carino (Upstate Shakespeare Festival) as the psychiatrist Mendel; and Samantha Elyer (Fun Home, The Laramie Project) and Hannah Searcy (Fun Home, Spartanburg Little Theatre's The Little Mermaid, and Bright Star at Tryon Little Theater) play the lesbian neighbors Dr. Charlotte and kosher caterer Cordelia.

All tickets are $25.| Visit proudmarytheatre.com or call (864) 202-6555 for more information.

SPARTANBURG

Unitarian Universalist Church of Spartanburg

210 Henry Place, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Friday & Saturday, October 29-30 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 30 @ 2 pm

GREER

City of Greer Center for the Arts,

804 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651

Friday & Saturday, November 5-6 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 6 @ 2 pm