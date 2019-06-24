Peace Center Updates Restoration Plans For Wyche Pavilion; Will Meet With DRB July 9

The Peace Center has revised its plans for restoration of the Wyche Pavilion and will return to the City of Greenville's Design Review Board on July 9.

The July 9 meeting follows a public hearing in February, where the Design Review Board provided feedback on the proposed project. Based on those recommendations and further meetings with members of the city and Design Review Board, the design was updated to make the expansion more subordinate to the existing Wyche Pavilion, while preserving the elements required to transform the Wyche into a fully functioning music and entertainment venue.

"The Peace Center and its design team have worked collaboratively with the Design Review Board and city staff to successfully modify the plans for the Wyche," said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel. "Together we've found solutions to enhance the public park along the river from Broad Street to Falls Park and at the same time preserve and activate one of our privately-owned buildings. These efforts will greatly enhance the park, stimulate activity along the banks of the Reedy River and allow for the continued fulfillment of the Peace Center's mission. We look forward to a time when the Wyche reaches its full potential, offering year-round concerts, community engagement programs, lectures and events of all kinds."

The design by Summerour and Associates retains, preserves and emphasizes the 3,578 square foot iconic shell of the Wyche Pavilion. The addition of custom-made windows and doors, wood floors and ceilings, fans, architectural lighting and HVAC will allow for year-round use. The Wyche will be outfitted as a fully functioning performance venue, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment. The open floor plan allows for a variety of performance configurations, from cabaret to concert-style seating, to standing room only club space.

The full footprint of the original building (circa 1835) which is much larger than the existing Wyche Pavilion will be utilized for an addition to house the infrastructure required to support the venue. This new structure includes a grand glass entryway, a Green Room for artists, restrooms, storage and equipment rooms, and a catering kitchen.

Special features of this project include a large outdoor deck connecting to a walkway which cantilevers from the Wyche along the river, and a large gathering space facing Main Street, all of which may be enjoyed by the public on a regular basis. The landscaping, by Earth Design, will feature lush, environmentally friendly plantings carefully chosen to evolve with each season.

Peace Center Board Chairman and CEO of United Community Bank Lynn Harton said "As the Peace Center's vision has evolved, activity on the campus has expanded as well. In addition to the wonderful Broadway shows and concerts showcased in the Peace Concert Hall, there is continuous activity throughout the campus. The Peace Center hosts songwriters, local performing artists, summer camps, a poetry program for students and adults, music education salons, film, student jazz performances and much more. The board of the Peace Center is excited to see the iconic Wyche Pavilion restored and expanded to become another outstanding performance venue that will benefit the entire community."

The Wyche restoration is the first phase of the Peace Center's larger master plan, which includes renovation of the Roe Coach Factory and two buildings located on Main Street: the Markley and the Gullick.





