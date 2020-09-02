Peace Center Announces Scheduling Changes to Gibbs Cancer Center Peace Broadway Season

WICKED, HADESTOWN and more are among the shows being re-scheduled and postponed.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Center has announced some scheduling changes to the upcoming Gibbs Cancer Center Peace Broadway season.

Wicked, originally scheduled for October 28 - November 15, 2020, has been postponed with the hope of it returning in early 2021.

Hadestown, originally scheduled for November 24-29, 2020, has been rescheduled to September 14-19, 2021.

1776, recently rescheduled to December 29, 2020 - January 3, 2021, has been rescheduled for a second time to October 19-24, 2021.

Oklahoma!, originally scheduled for January 12-17, 2021, will be rescheduled to the Fall of 2021.

Hamilton, originally scheduled for February 23 - March 14, 2021, will be postponed to late summer of 2022.

Peace Center representatives are working diligently with the national tour producers and agents to reschedule performances for the very near future, and new dates will be shared as soon as they become available. With these scheduling adjustments, the Peace Broadway season is currently scheduled to start in mid-Spring 2021.

"While this has been a challenging time for all of us in the arts and entertainment industry, we're so appreciative of the tremendous response and support we've seen from our incredible patrons" said Peace Center President and CEO Megan Riegel. "To have the commitment of nearly 7,900 season ticket holders during a pandemic is extraordinary. There is an incredible team of producers and agents working with us behind the scenes to get these shows to Greenville, just on a delay. We know people are excited to return to live performances, and we're eagerly awaiting the time when we can invite them to return."

Peace Center performances were suspended beginning in mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19. Since then, nearly 395 Peace Center events and activities have been cancelled or postponed.

"The support of our donors is essential to sustain our minimal operations during this downtime. We're committed to maintaining the stability of the organization and ensuring we're well-positioned to welcome back the community when the time is right." added Riegel. "Our devotion and gratitude to our ticket holders, donors, Board and the Upstate community is unwavering. The performing arts are, and always will be, essential to a vibrant community and an important driver of a thriving economy."

As a not-for-profit organization, the Peace Center went from a $26 million annual operation to a $3 million annual operation overnight. The ripple effect can be felt at all levels of the industry from staff and artists to Greenville businesses. Pre-pandemic, the Peace Center had an estimated annual economic impact of $42 million on the Greenville economy.

"The best way the community can help is to donate. It is important to remember ticket revenue is set aside until the performance happens. Currently our monthly expenses are covered through generous Peacekeeper, foundation and corporate gifts. These donations provide the funding necessary to support our operations during this downtime and will allow us to successfully reopen," noted Riegel.

Those interested in learning how they can support the Peace Center should call the Peace Center Box Office at 864.467.3000 or the Peace Center's Development Department at 864.679.9202. Additional information is also available at peacecenter.org.

