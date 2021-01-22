PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Returns To The North Charleston Coliseum

The PBR's (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) will buck back into the North Charleston Coliseum, in North Charleston, South Carolina for early 2021 action. The PBR 2021 Collision at the Coliseum, the fourth event of the 2021 PWVT season, features back-to-back nights of white-knuckle man vs. beast competition, February 26-27.

The sport of bull riding's premier expansion tour will be back in North Charleston after debuting in the Coliseum during the 2018 season. During the 2020 iteration, just before the COVID-19 shutdown, Brazilian Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil) emerged victorious, going a perfect 2-for-2 in the one night event. Cerqueira was able to parlay his early season success into his career-first qualification for the PBR World Finals, and finished the year No. 19 in the world standings.

Forty-five riders will attempt to conquer the best bovine athletes in the country for eight seconds in a battle of true strength and grit. Each rider enters the season having one goal: being named the PWVT Champion when the dust settles after the last ride, and receiving the championship gold buckle that accompanies the title. The points available at the Collision at the Coliseum will be crucial to help make one rider's goal a reality.

Tickets for this adrenaline-pumping action will be available today at 10AM ET. Tickets start at $15 (plus applicable fees), and are available for purchase online at PBRTIX.com, Ticketmaster.com, or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office (Advance Ticket Office hours are Wednesday and Friday 11AM-3PM). In conjunction with PBR's industry leading protocols to ensure fan, competitor and staff safety, tickets will be sold in PODs, minimizing crossover and interaction between fan groups. PODs are available in groups from 2-6 seats.

As a part of PBR's industry leading safety protocols that have allowed fans to return to venues safely and responsibly since July of 2020, precautions are being taking to fight the spread of COVID-19 such as:

- All PBR personnel will undergo COVID-19 testing within 72-hours of the event.

- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-informed screenings for staff and competitors each day, and PBR personnel mask requirements.

- Social distancing will be encouraged at concessions and merchandise stands, restrooms and other high traffic areas.

- Arena equipment and other high traffic areas will be disinfected throughout the event and each night.

This event date is subject to State of South Carolina and local government guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required for venue entry. For more event details and safety precautions, visit https://www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/.

Throughout the 2021 season, PBR will continue to commit to providing a safe environment for fans, athletes, employees, and crew by working with its venue partners to implement industry-leading protocols for live events while following health guidance from local and state officials.

For an enhanced PBR experience, fans can now purchase PBR Elite Experiences, which provide a behind-the-chutes look into the toughest sport on dirt.

Elite Experience options include early entry, pre-event question and answer sessions with PBR stars and a PBR 101 presentation, as well as event memorabilia.

For more information on 2021 Elite Experiences fans can contact PBR Direct at 800-732-1727.

The 2021 PWVT season is scheduled culminate at the 2021 PWVT Finals in Las Vegas. While in the Entertainment Capital of the World, the 2021 PWVT champion will don the cherished gold buckle and receive an automatic bid to the 2021 PBR World Finals. Former PWVT champions include some of the top riders on Earth today, such as Chase Outlaw (2016), Jose Vitor Leme (2019) and most recently Mason Taylor (2020).