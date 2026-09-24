LA ZAFRA Will Receive Workshop Performances at Centre Stage

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Centre Stage will present La Zafra, a new musical, Oct 9–Oct 10. This workshop features a professional cast in a semi-staged presentation.

Inspired by true events, La Zafra tells a story of love, labor, and the longing to belong. Rooted in the experiences of Mexican immigrants in the American South, the musical explores what it means to leave behind the familiar in pursuit of a better life. Family, sacrifice, and identity are at the heart of a story about the hopes that sustain people through change and the ties that connect generations. Through its focus on resilience and the search for home, La Zafra asks audiences to consider both the promise of the American dream and the personal cost of pursuing it. It is a story about building a future while carrying the people, memories, and traditions that make us who we are.

With book and lyrics by Mario Suarez and new compositions, arrangements, and orchestrations by Greenville-based Cuban-American composer-arranger Iliana Rose, this workshop marks the next stage in La Zafra's development. A professional cast will perform a newly revised script in a semi-staged format, giving audiences an opportunity to hear the evolving score and encounter the story as it takes shape. The presentation invites the community into the process of developing a new American musical.

Captioning will be available in English and Spanish. Following Saturday's 3:00 PM matinee, audiences are invited to stay for a talkback with playwright Mario Suarez and other guests. The conversation will offer an opportunity to explore the story's themes, learn about the creative process, and share responses to the work.

Centre Stage is proud to partner with the Hispanic Alliance for this presentation of La Zafra.

This production is supported by the Jolley Foundation, Chattooga Belle Farm, The Miller Law Firm, P.A., Bernardine Atkins, Ashleigh Suarez, and Emma, Luca, and Allie Suarez.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for La Zafra can be purchased online at centrestage.org or by calling the box office at 864-233-6733. Advance reservations are encouraged.

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