MY FAIR LADY Tickets Go On Sale Friday, Oct. 18

My Fair Lady will play eight performances in the Peace Concert Hall, Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2020, as part of the Peace Center's 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Tickets are $35-$95.

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (The New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).



Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

FREE Peace Talk

Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m.; Huguenot Mill

Open to all ticket holders, this free Peace Center supported community impact program will take a deep dive into the history, inspiration and people who bring this compelling story to life on stage. Register at peacecenter.org.

