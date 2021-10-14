Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lost Nation Theater Presents ALL TOGETHER NOW!

pixeltracker

The shows will also be live-streamed for anyone not yet comfortable gathering indoors.

Oct. 14, 2021  

Lost Nation Theater Presents ALL TOGETHER NOW!

Lost Nation Theater Presents ALL TOGETHER NOW! This new musical revue, made possible by MTI (November 12-14, 2021), is a global event is designed to celebrate and raise funds for local theater.

LNT's production is customized with songs from Into the Woods, Ragtime, Rent, Waitress, Company and many more. All Together Now brings audiences and artists (actors, singers, dancers, musicians, technicians) back to Lost Nation Theater.

LNT is thrilled to celebrate re-opening and returning to the stage with this multi-cast musical revue and live-in-person audiences.

Properly worn Masks, being Fully Vaccinated (with proof of vaccination) and adherence to other covid-safety protocols are required for In Person Seating.

The shows will also be live-streamed for anyone not yet comfortable gathering indoors.

Learn more at www.lostnationtheater.org.


Related Articles View More South Carolina Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita

More Hot Stories For You

  • Emma Horwood Performs With Adelaide Baroque in Cathedral Bach II
  • ON THE TERRACE Concerts Come to the North Terrace Next Month
  • Photos: First Look at 4000 MILES at the Little Theatre
  • 9 TO 5 is Back in Business in Australia This February