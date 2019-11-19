Lake Street Dive Comes To The Peace Center

Lake Street Dive brings their Lounge Around Sounds Tour to the Peace Center on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

Neo-soul, jazzy pop group Lake Street Dive - who met while studying at Boston's prestigious New England Conservatory of Music - has built a following through a series of independent album releases, countless club tours and a few lucky breaks. Their album Side Pony was greeted with raves and hit No. 1 on three different Billboard charts - Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums. The group's most recent album, Free Yourself Up, debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Top Album chart and was included on PopMatters' "Best Pop Albums of 2018" list.

Audiences are encouraged to come as they are and sing along as the band performs a revue of their 16-year catalog of songs in an easy going, semi-acoustic, fireside-style evening. Deep-cuts, works-in-progress and fan-favorites will all be sung around a grand piano... and silk pajamas are encouraged.

Tickets for the Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 7:30 p.m. performance by Lake Street Dive are $35-$55 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

A VIP package is available for $150, including a premium ticket, a pre-show soundcheck performance, Q&A session, autographed poster and commemorative laminate.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit peacecenter.org.





