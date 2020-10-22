Joseph Phillips Joins Ballet Academy of Charleston as Artistic Director

His tenure will begin on January 4th, 2021.

World renowned dancer and Columbia, SC native, Joseph Phillips, joins Ballet Academy of Charleston in the capacity of artistic director January 4th, 2021.

Joseph Phillips, one of the most decorated male ballet dancers in the world returns to his South Carolina roots after dancing with the San Francisco Ballet, Miami City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Mariinsky Theatre and most recently, Ballet Manila in the Philippines.

Releasing the trending video "Swans for Relief" (a fundraiser for dancers during the pandemic) with Misty Copeland made Joseph Phillips become a household name even among non-dancers.

As Artistic Director, Phillips will add pre-professional and professional classes to Ballet Academy of Charleston's current schedule and offer weekly master classes (via Zoom and in person) by international ballet capacities. His vision is to create a yearly professional performance with dancers from all over the word.

Ballet Academy of Charleston will continue to cater to both, recreational and aspiring professional dancers and will also keep their current teachers on the faculty.

Current director and owner, Corina Fimian is looking forward to see a new chapter for Ballet Academy of Charleston and is looking forward to be working with Phillips.

"Joseph and I will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition in leadership", says Fimian, who has been directing the school for the past 13 years.

Swans for Relief:

/article/Misty-Copeland-and-Joseph-Phillips-Launch-SWANS-FOR-RELIEF-Initiative-to-Help-Unemployed-Ballet-Dancers-20200506

Ballet Academy of Charleston:

www.ballet-academy.org

Shows View More South Carolina Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You