Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit Play The Peace Center

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will play the Peace Center on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Molly Tuttle will open.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are touring in support of their album The Nashville Sound (winner of Grammys for Best Americana and Best American Roots Song for "If We Were Vampires").



Isbell has become one the most respected songwriters of his generation, with a penchant for articulating some of the deepest human emotions and creating poignant narratives inspired by the working class. He was recently featured in Rolling Stone Magazine's "The New Classics" and The New York Times Magazine's "25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going," and appeared on the acclaimed AXS TV program Off Camera with Sam Jones. He also wrote the song "Maybe It's Time" from the 2018 hit movie A Star Is Born.



Isbell and the mighty 400 Unit - Derry deBorja (keyboards), Chad Gamble (drums), Jimbo Hart (bass) and Sadler Vaden (guitar) - have become one of the strongest live acts on the road today.

Tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 p.m. performance by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are $65-$95 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You