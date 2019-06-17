Indigo Girls Will Play The Peace Center

Grammy Award-winning duo Indigo Girls, made up of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, will play the Peace Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

The power of unity has been an Indigo Girls calling card ever since they burst into the spotlight with their 1989 self-titled breakout album. Since then, the band has recorded 14 studio albums, racked up a slew of gold and platinum certifications and spent decades touring. Their catalog contains contemporary classic songs like "Galileo," "Closer To Fine," "Get out the Map" and "Least Complicated." They are the only duo with Top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

The band's new album, Indigo Girls Live with The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra, features richly cinematic, larger-than-life arrangements of their songs, performed by a 64-piece orchestra.

NPR's Mountain Stage called the group "one of the finest folk duos of all time." Rolling Stone said they are "ideal duet partners. Their voices soar and swoop as one, alternately raucous and soothing. When they sing together, they radiate a sense of shared purpose that adds muscle to their lanky, deeply-felt folk-tinged pop songs." The New York Times raved that "gleeful profanities, righteous protest anthems, and impeccable folk songwriting have carried this duo for thirty years."

Tickets for the Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. performance by Indigo Girls are $35-$55 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.





