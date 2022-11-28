Greenville Theatre Presents BROADWAY HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

Greenville Theatre presents their original musical revue, Broadway Holiday Spectacular, just in time for the holiday season this year!

Join this Greenville family as they celebrate their annual holiday party! During the course of the evening, we learn that the family's daughter has a secret holiday wish to become a Broadway performer. As we all know, anything can happen during the holidays, if you just believe! This cheerful musical will feature some of your favorite classic Broadway hits from shows like White Christmas, Frozen, The Polar Express, Elf the Musical, Holiday Inn and so much more! Not only will this revue showcase astonishing talent from the Upstate, it will also feature a live band on Greenville Theatre's stage. Celebrate the Holidays at Greenville Theatre this year with incredible dancing, beautiful singing, and holiday wishes coming true!

This original show is written and directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Max Quinlan. It features a joyful ensemble led by Ayden Woo, Mathew Molina, DeBryant Johnson, Jamie Walters, Erica Lustig, and Kristofer Parker.

"This is such a magical show to be a part of," exclaims actor Jamie Walters. "The holidays are my absolute favorite time of the year, and it has been made extra special by being able to spend it with this fantastic group of artists, singing and dancing to our favorite Broadway holiday showtunes. Who could ask for anything more? This production will get all of Greenville in the Holiday spirit!"

"We have had so much fun putting together this show for our audiences to enjoy this holiday season," describes director Max Quinlan. "To me, the holidays are all about family, hope, joy and togetherness. I hope this show reminds people of all ages to never stop dreaming, to embody the holiday spirit, and to be grateful for all the gifts around us. This show is Greenville Theatre's holiday gift to all of you!"

Tickets prices are $40 Adults and $38 Seniors. Student rush tickets are also available the day of the show for just $20 with a valid student ID. The Broadway Holiday Spectacular opens on Thursday, December 8th at 7:30PM. Additional performances include Tuesday and Thursday, December 13th & 15th (7:30PM), Friday and Saturday, December 9th, 10th, 16th, & 17th (8:00PM), with Saturday matinees December 10th & 17th (2:00PM), and Sunday matinees December 11th & 18th (3:00PM).

A thank you to our generous sponsor, Greenville Journal, as well as Metropolitan Arts Council and South Carolina Arts Commission for their support!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.