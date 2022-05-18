Greenville Theatre Closes Out Welcome Back Season With MAMMA MIA!

Greenville Theatre will close out their Welcome Back season with the Broadway smash hit musical, Mamma Mia!

Come see this energetic story brought to life like never before on Greenville Theatre's stage! The storytelling magic of ABBA's music propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter, and friendship with heart and explosive dance numbers.1 mother, 1, daughter, 3 possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.

This exciting show is Directed by Greenville Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Max Quinlan, and features a dynamite ensemble led by Kristi Parker Byers, Adell Ehrhorn, Blake Sims, Latreshia Lilly, Beth Martin, Javy Pagan, Evan Harris, and Mitchell Smith.

"Mamma Mia is quite simply a party," exclaims Adell Ehrhorn who plays Sophie. "The choreography is fantastic and groovy, the music is timeless (I mean...it is ABBA!), and the story is heartwarming. I'm so excited for audience members of all walks of life to come dance and jive along with us!"

"This story is about love in all forms," says Director Max Quinlan. "Love between mother and daughter, between friends, romantic, and love for music. The power, faith, hardship, and beauty of love are constantly being explored throughout Mamma Mia!. I am so excited for audiences to fall back in love with ABBA's music and to witness this story that reminds us to love and trust in the uncertainty of life."

Tickets prices are $40 Adults, $38 Seniors, and $30 Juniors. Student rush tickets are also available 1 hour before the show for $20. Show dates include Thursday, June 9, 16, 23 (7:30PM), Friday and Saturday June 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 (8:00PM), and Sunday shows June 5, 12, 19, 26 (3:00PM).

Don't miss your chance to see this summer blockbuster! For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238 or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.