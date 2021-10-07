GUYS AND DOLLS Opens At The South Carolina School Of The Arts At Anderson University

Crapshooters, missionaries, and showgirls are center stage at The South Carolina School of the Arts at Anderson University October 27th thru 30th. Yes, it's Guys and Dolls-Frank Loesser's brilliant golden age musical based on the stories of Damon Runyon and set in 1940s Times Square.

This production features Senior BFA Musical Theatre students Nathan Trementozzi as Nathan Detroit, Thomas Greene as Sky Masterson, and Shelby Parker as the pride of the Hot Box Club Miss Adelaide. Junior BFA Musical Theatre major Areanna Kroll leads the Save-a-Soul mission as Miss Sarah Brown. Fellow BFA Musical Theatre majors Sam Perry (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Spencer Dulin (Benny Southstreet), Eliese Roberts (A. Abernathy), and Noah Thomas (Big Jule) round out this cast of 40!

The South Carolina School of the Arts presents this masterpiece on its stage for only the second time in 30 years! The production is directed by Dr. David Sollish with choreography by Terrie West Poore and Lauren Imhoff. Dr. Howard Kim is the musical director and conductor. Theatrical Design students Kat Bates (Sets) and Jenna Grigsby (Lights) help to create this Runyonland with costumes by SCSA professor Jesssica Johnson, technical direction by Dalton Cole, and with a production team led by SCSA's Cara Wood. Hannah Henriques is the stage manager.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of New York's Broadway, Guys and Dolls features one of the greatest musical scores in the history of American theatre, with hits that include: "I've Never Been in Love Before," "Take Back Your Mink" and "Luck, Be a Lady." This musical masterpiece is not to be missed!

The South Carolina School of the Arts is THE premiere training program for Christian Theatre and Dance artists. For more information or for tickets, please visit http://schoolofthearts.com.