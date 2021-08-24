Disney On Ice Returns To The North Charleston Coliseum in October

Grab your mouse ears and get ready for a worldwide party as Disney On Ice celebrates Mickey and Friends skates into North Charleston from October 28-31, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum. Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., this production will inspire families to make memories they will treasure forever.

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines. Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face covering and entry requirements, which are subject to change. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs can pre-order items prior to arriving at the North Charleston Coliseum. Additional information can be found here.

Mickey Mouse is joined by Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy on a journey to discover his favorite memory of all time. Using Mickey's "Mouse Pad," show hosts encourage fans to be part of the action and help the gang venture though Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales. Along the way, families sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui. Families will continue the journey to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer's Apprentice makes brooms come to life. "Live Your Story" alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children around the world to share their favorite Disney memories.

Event Location: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today, August 24, 2021, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on August 31, 2021. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.