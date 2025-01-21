News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE Comes to North Charleston PAC in March

The performance is set for March 4, 2025.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE Comes to North Charleston PAC in March Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Dancing With the Stars Live is coming to  North Charleston Performing Arts Center in March. The performance is set for March 4, 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 5
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards
Lucas Hallauer Joins BACK TO THE FUTURE North American Tour as Marty McFly
Trustus Theatre Announces Second Annual Gala: HARLEM NIGHTS

See the glitz, glam, and breathtaking performances of America’s favorite dance show in a city near you with this all-new show starring your favorite pros EMMA SLATER, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, co-hosted by Stephen Nedoroscik and special guest Joey Graziadei! 

Experience the excitement, athleticism, and the artistry of the ballroom, live, up-close and personal…for an unforgettable night that you won’t want to miss!




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos