DANCING WITH THE STARS LIVE Comes to North Charleston PAC in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancing With the Stars Live is coming to North Charleston Performing Arts Center in March. The performance is set for March 4, 2025.

See the glitz, glam, and breathtaking performances of America’s favorite dance show in a city near you with this all-new show starring your favorite pros EMMA SLATER, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, GLEB SAVCHENKO, Pasha Pashkov, Rylee Arnold, co-hosted by Stephen Nedoroscik and special guest Joey Graziadei!

Experience the excitement, athleticism, and the artistry of the ballroom, live, up-close and personal…for an unforgettable night that you won’t want to miss!

Comments