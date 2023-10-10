Comedian Jim Jefferies To Play North Charleston PAC in May

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 AM!
Comedian Jim Jefferies has just announced 16 additional tour stops to his “Give ‘Em What They Want” tour to extend into 2024.
This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. Jim's latest show, Give ‘Em What They Want Tour, started at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America. Jim's tenth stand up special High & Dry came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.
The tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 17, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 13 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
Artist presale begins Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10 AM (code WANT) via www.JimJefferies.com.
+ On sale Friday 10/10
* Cape Town and Pretoria, South Africa shows on sale Friday, October 20 at 9am local
Oct. 19, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
Oct. 20, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 24, 2023 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Menorah Arena
Oct. 25, 2023 - Galway, Ireland - Galway Comedy Festival - Leisureland
Oct. 26, 2023 - Galway, Ireland - Galway Comedy Festival - Leisureland
Oct. 27, 2023 - Galway, Ireland - Galway Comedy Festival - Leisureland
Nov. 2, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Nov. 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Nov. 4, 2023 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
Nov. 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater
Nov. 17, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre - TWO SHOWS
Nov. 18, 2023 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
Dec. 1, 2023 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
Dec. 2, 2023 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall
Dec. 8, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage
Dec. 9, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage
+ Jan. 12, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
+ Jan. 13, 2024 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
+ Jan. 26, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
+ Jan. 27, 2024 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
+ Mar. 8, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage
+ Mar. 9, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage
+ Mar. 22, 2024 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center
+ Mar. 23, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
+ Apr. 12, 2024 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Casino - Grand Arena*
+ Apr. 13, 2024 - Pretoria, South Africa - Time Square - SunBet Arena*
+ May 2, 2024 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
+ May 3, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
+ May 17, 2024 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
+ May 18, 2024 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts
+ May 30, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
+ June 1, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
LEARN MORE ABOUT JIM JEFFERIES HERE.
