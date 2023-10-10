Comedian Jim Jefferies To Play North Charleston PAC in May

Comedian Jim Jefferies has just announced 16 additional tour stops to his “Give ‘Em What They Want” tour to extend into 2024.

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. Jim's latest show, Give ‘Em What They Want Tour, started at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America. Jim's tenth stand up special High & Dry came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

The tour will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 17, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 13 at 10 AM. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10 AM (code WANT) via www.JimJefferies.com.

JIM JEFFERIES: GIVE ‘EM WHAT THEY WANT TOUR 2023-2024

+ On sale Friday 10/10

* Cape Town and Pretoria, South Africa shows on sale Friday, October 20 at 9am local

Oct. 19, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

Oct. 20, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 24, 2023 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Menorah Arena

Oct. 25, 2023 - Galway, Ireland - Galway Comedy Festival - Leisureland

Oct. 26, 2023 - Galway, Ireland - Galway Comedy Festival - Leisureland

Oct. 27, 2023 - Galway, Ireland - Galway Comedy Festival - Leisureland

Nov. 2, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Nov. 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Nov. 4, 2023 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

Nov. 16, 2023 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater

Nov. 17, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre - TWO SHOWS

Nov. 18, 2023 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Dec. 1, 2023 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

Dec. 2, 2023 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

Dec. 8, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage

Dec. 9, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage

+ Jan. 12, 2024 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

+ Jan. 13, 2024 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

+ Jan. 26, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

+ Jan. 27, 2024 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

+ Mar. 8, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage

+ Mar. 9, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - The Mirage

+ Mar. 22, 2024 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

+ Mar. 23, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

+ Apr. 12, 2024 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Casino - Grand Arena*

+ Apr. 13, 2024 - Pretoria, South Africa - Time Square - SunBet Arena*

+ May 2, 2024 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

+ May 3, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

+ May 17, 2024 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

+ May 18, 2024 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

+ May 30, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

+ June 1, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

LEARN MORE ABOUT JIM JEFFERIES HERE.

