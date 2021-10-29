Columbia Children's Theatre to Present RAGTIME

Columbia Children's Theatre will present Ragtime! At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing... and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair... and what it means to live in America.

The show is directed by CCT's Julian Deleon. "Directing Ragtime has been an incredibly rewarding experience" says Deleon. "Ragtime's themes are timeless in America, and it's created the opportunity for a lot of valuable dialogue for the young performers."

Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, noted playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score. Called by TIME Magazine "A triumph for the stage," and by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years," this acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other musical.

"Ragtime is one of my all-time favorites," says CCT Artistic Director Jerry Stevenson, "The blend of social commentary with amazing musical numbers makes for an incredible live experience - it's very well paced and you can't help but be engaged from first scene to the last."

Ragtime is a CCTeen production. Part of the theatre's YouTheatre program, the CCTeens are performers from grades 7-12. Created in 2009, the program has trained thousands of young performers in Columbia, and continues to provide unparalleled instruction to the city's youth. Over 45 of the CCTeens are included in the production of Ragtime.

The production takes place November 11th, 12th, and 13th, at Harbison Theatre Midlands Tech (7300 College St Irmo SC 29063). Show times are Thursday November 11th at 7:00pm; Friday November 12th at 7:00pm; and Saturday November 13th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm.

General admission tickets are $10.00, and $8.00 for active military and seniors with proper ID. Advance tickets are strongly recommended, and can be purchased securely online at www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com/ragtime. For more information, contact CCT at 803-691-4548.

Complete Schedule of Performances

Thursday, November 11th, 7:00pm

Friday, November 12th, 7:00pm

Saturday, November 13th, 2:00pm

Saturday November 13th, 7:00pm