Columbia Children's Theatre Presents Two Live Performances At Saluda Shoals Park

Performances will be held at the park's Environmental Center located at 5605 Bush River Road on the outdoor deck.

Apr. 30, 2021  

After more than a year of presenting only virtual performances, Columbia Children's Theatre (CCT), the Midlands' professional theatre for families and young audiences, will present two different productions at Saluda Shoals Park on May 13, 15, and 16.

"We are proud to partner with Columbia Children's Theatre to present these two comedies with nature-inspired settings in our park," said Dolly G. Patton, director of the Saluda Shoals Foundation. "Live, outdoor performances help us accomplish our mission to connect people to nature as well as each other and our community."

Performances will be held at the park's Environmental Center located at 5605 Bush River Road on the outdoor deck. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, and masks will be required. Attendance will be limited to allow for safe distancing. Advanced tickets are encouraged and may be purchased securely online at columbiachildrenstheatre.com. The ticket price of $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for students includes the Saluda Shoals Park parking fee.

On Thursday, May 13 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, May 16th at 4:00 pm, CCT's rollicking band of clowns, The Spaghetti and Meatball Players will present The Legend of Robin Hood: Commedia Style.

On Friday, May 14 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, May 16th at 6:00 pm the CCTeens will present Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Each show runs approximately one hour and both are performed without an intermission.


