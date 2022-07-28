Columbia Children's Theatre presents Matilda the Musical next month. The production runs August 5th-7th and August 12th-14th, at CA Johnson High School (2219 Barhamville Rd. Columbia, SC 29204.). Show times are Friday August 5th at 7:00pm; Saturday August 6th at 2:00 and 7:00pm; Sunday August 7th at 3:00pm; Friday August 12th at 7:00pm; Saturday August 13th at 2:00 and 7:00pm; Sunday August 14th at 3:00pm

General admission tickets are $15.00. For more information, contact CCT at 803-691-4548.

About the Production

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of Matilda, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school's pupils' saving grace!

When parents bring their kids to Matilda: The Musical they really get to enjoy it twice," says Artistic Director Jerry Stevenson. "First, they get to enjoy the nostalgia of how much they enjoyed the movie and book as a kid, and then they get to enjoy watching their kids engage with a timeless classic for the first time."

Called "riotously engaging" by Variety when the show first debuted, Matilda: The Musical is a blast from start to finish.

With its high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and amazing flying effects, Matilda has dazzled audiences across the world. Now CCT is proud to bring this joyous romp to Columbia, South Carolina!

"For this production we've brought in a great team to run flying effects throughout the show," says Technical Director Jim Litzinger. "It's been a lot of fun to work on and it adds a much deeper layer of immersion to the production"

Matilda: The Musical! is CCT's YouTheatre's summer show, (which combines each of our YouTheatre age groups: The Peanut Butter & Jelly Players, our Entr'acte Ensemble and our CCTeens,) featuring over 120 performers in grades 1-12. Past summer shows have included other classic productions like Mary Poppins and offer the perfect way to wind down the summer. Created in 2009, CCT's YouTheatre has trained thousands of young performers in Columbia and continues to provide unparalleled instruction to the city's youth.

About CCT

Columbia Children's Theatre is a professional resident not-for-profit theatre dedicated to providing quality live theatre experiences for families and young audiences and is supported in part by the City of Forest Acres and the South Carolina Arts Commission, which receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.