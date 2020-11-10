Cola Concerts Delays Opening Due To Weather

Cola Concerts will now launch Monday, November 16 at 7:00 PM with a special free showing of the family-friendly movie Cars.

Cola Concerts has delayed the launch of its live music and comedy series due to the severe weather forecasted this week. The storms pose a serious threat to the health and safety of the staff and guests at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center. Cola Concerts will now launch Monday, November 16 at 7:00 PM with a special free showing of the family-friendly movie Cars.

"While it is obviously a disappointment to have to delay the opening, we will always put the safety of our guests, bands and staff first," said Adam Epstein, Co-Founder of Cola Concerts. "We will have a start-of-the-art concert venue, unlike anything else in the Midlands, ready to go on Monday once the dangerous weather has passed."

In addition to the showing of Cars, Cola Concerts will also be offering a free showing of Jurassic Park on Tuesday, November 17. The Shovels & Rope performance scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been rescheduled to Friday, March 19. Any tickets already purchased or reserved for these events will be valid for the new date. If guests cannot make it to the new date and would like to request a refund, they can contact Ticketmaster at 800-635-3000. The first live Cola Concerts performance will be country star Kip Moore performing Thursday, November 19. Fans can purchase tickets at ColaConcerts.com.

Featuring two massive high definition LED screens flanking professional stage, the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center has been designed to seamlessly present live comedy and music along with live broadcast of professional and collegiate sports. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Columbia Speedway, the new entertainment center is built to meet the highest COVID standards. The venue features COVE seating, 12'x10' square seating areas with room for two to four guests and are socially distanced from other COVES.

The Cola Concerts Series will welcome Kip Moore Thursday, November 19, St. Paul and the Broken Bones Friday, November 20, Allman Betts Band Saturday, November 21, Ranky Tanky Sunday, November 22, Chase Rice Sunday, December 5, Wynonna Judd Thursday, December 10, Greg Gutfeld Sunday, December 13 and Shovels & Rope Friday, March 19.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com to get all show announcements and early access to ticket presales. The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center is located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, SC 29003.

