Christy Altomare Surprise Students Attending Her Masterclass at the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

The Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute is widely known as a destination for aspiring musical theatre and technical theatre students to train with the collegiate world's best instructors, while also crafting a professional production. This summer, SSTI has taken the lead on returning safely to producing musical theatre with performers from across the US, all living within a 'bubble'. With a fully vaccinated company, a medical lab on site, and over 3000 Covid tests on-hand, this summer has certainly looked different on campus. One additional change for students has been the bubble's restrictions on guests, including family, friends, and the ever-exciting Broadway stars that SSTI brings in to work with the students each summer.

On June 30th, SSTI students and staff excitedly prepared for a Zoom masterclass with Broadway's Christy Altomare. Lights were set, cameras were rolling and Christy logged on to begin her work. What the students didn't know was that Altomare had cleared the bubble's restrictions, and teamed with SSTI Founder and Director Ben Wolfe to be on campus, in person. Altomare was in fact Zooming from just down the hall, complete with an elaborate fake background and Zoom account, all designed to not give away any aspect of the surprise. The resulting video recaps the memorable moment when Altomare made her surprise appearance and changed the lives of 26 aspiring performers.