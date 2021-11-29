Charleston Playhouse Will Be in Residence at the College of Charleston Sottile Theatre

Charleston Playhouse, Charleston's first professional Equity Theatre Company, has announced that they will officially be in residence at the College of Charleston Sottile Theatre!

The 785-seat Sottile Theatre is back in action after a $4.7 million renovation. "I couldn't believe my eyes as I entered the theatre after its renovation," says Danielle LaVia, Founding Artistic Director of Charleston Playhouse. "I was first awed by its beauty, but was blown away by the technical upgrades. This theatre is now built to house a Regional Equity Theatre."

With its top-of-the-line features and Broadway caliber, the Sottile Theatre is the perfect home for Charleston Playhouse. The upgraded fly system, automated orchestra pit, and elite lighting upgrades are just a few of the many reasons this venue is ideal for the needs of a Regional theatre.

"The Sottile Theatre's recent 18-month renovation was one of form and function," says Anja U. Kelley, Sottile's Director of Operations. "The form might be what catches a patron's eye - the restoration of two grand murals on either side of the Theatre are reminders of the building's history. But the stage project and technical upgrades - the function of the Theatre - have brought it into the modern age. Both elements lend to a grander scale of productions, benefitting our clients, the College, and the greater Charleston community."

In addition to this relationship with the Sottile Theatre, the partnership that Charleston Playhouse is currently building with the College of Charleston's Department of Theatre and Dance is only going to continue to prosper and grow over time, and the opportunities for educational enrichment are endless. Having an Equity Theatre within walking distance to this Department is invaluable, and will offer countless opportunities for the students, including internships and Masterclasses from industry professionals.

Charleston Playhouse is a nonprofit organization that will bring its audiences the highest standard of professional theatre productions. "Our mission is to make a meaningful impact on the community by entertaining through purposeful storytelling, while supporting the Charleston economy and offering educational opportunities for the next generation of theatre professionals. Our intention is to advocate for the arts, and the Artists in our community."

Charleston Playhouse is currently planning its inaugural Mainstage Season, producing four large-scale productions, set for 2023 in the Sottile Theatre. Charleston Playhouse will not only be the first professional Equity Theatre in Charleston, but the largest in the state of South Carolina. History is HAPPENING in Charleston!

