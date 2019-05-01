Centre Stage's 2019-2020 Season Ticket Packages On Sale Now

Season Ticket Packages for Centre Stage's 2019-2020 season are on sale now. The 6 Mainstage show lineup features a variety of musicals, comedies, a Holiday variety show, and the annual hit rock show. The Prisma Health Fringe Series will return with 4 gripping pieces surrounding mental health topics. These shows occur on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings during the runs of the Mainstage performances. Season ticket holders can purchase tickets before the general public through August 1. Season ticket packages start as low as $175.

Shows include:

MAINSTAGE SERIES

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Sept. 19-Oct. 6, 2019 Thursday-Sunday Saturday Matinees-Sept. 28, Oct. 5

When meek floral assistant Seymour Krelbourn stumbles upon a "weird and exotic plant", he names the peculiar perennial "Audrey II" after his beautiful co-worker, hoping to win her affection. But when the R&B singing carnivore promises him fame, fortune, and love, there's one catch: keep the blood flowing! This cult classic turned Broadway hit is sure to resonate with thrill seekers and romance fans alike!

A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS Dec. 5-21, 2019 Thursday-Sunday Saturday Matinees - Dec.14 & 21

"Have a cup of cheer" and celebrate the holiday season with a hilarious and heartwarming Christmas variety show perfect for the entire family! A Holly Jolly Christmas brings you the best in holiday sketch comedy, classic Christmas songs and feel good, family entertainment packed into one dazzling show!!

I FEEL GOOD: A TRIP TO MOTOWN Jan. 23-Feb.16, 2020 Thursday-Sunday

Put on your dancing shoes and kick off the new year with Centre Stage's hit annual Rock Show I Feel Good: A Trip to Motown! Featuring hits from Diana Ross, James Brown, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and MANY more, join the live rock band and talented cast of Centre Stage favorites as they journey through this electrifying time in American music!

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL Mar. 19-Apr. 11, 2020 Thursday-Sunday Saturday Matinees - Apr. 4, Apr. 11

Based on the beloved movie, 9 to 5: The Musical follows three downtrodden working women at the mercy of their manipulative, misogynist boss. Seeking revenge, they concoct a plan to kidnap him and hold him hostage, uniting them and discovering the beauty of friendship! Featuring music by the country queen herself, Dolly Parton, pour yourself a cup of ambition, and join us for the musical event of the season!

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS May 21-June 7, 2020 Thursday-Sunday Saturday Matinee - June 6

Stampeding elephants! Raging typhoons! Runaway trains! Join Phileas Fogg and his faithful manservant, Passepartout, as they race to circle the globe in 80 days risking their lives and his fortune. Danger, romance, and comic surprises abound in this whirlwind of a show as five actors portraying 39 characters traverse seven continents in of one of the greatest adventures of all time.

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY July 16-August 15, 2020 Thursday-Sunday

A legend is returning! Featuring over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story celebrates the life and times of the young man with spectacles whose life was cut too short on "the day the music died". Capturing the unique mixture of innocence, determination, humor and charm that was Buddy Holly, don't miss the dynamite show that has become "the world's most successful rock and roll musical"!

FRINGE SERIES

DETROIT Sept. 24, 25 Oct. 1, 2, 2019 Tuesday-Wednesday

Ben and his wife, Mary, are hosting a bbq with their new neighbors, Sharon and Kenny (who live in a house with no furniture). The meal becomes very interesting when the conversation turns to suburbia, society and marital conflicts. Add in alcohol and substance abuse and the meat isn't the only thing getting burned.

STARBRIGHT Jan. 28, 29 Feb. 4, 5, 2020 Tuesday-Wednesday

Grace, an astronomer, lost her young daughter Abby nearly a year ago. Her life spins out of control when Abby appears and starts making predictions about the stars and the cosmos. Is this proof that there's more to the universe or is this a sign that Grace's sanity is in question?

NIGHT MOTHER Mar. 24, 25, 31 Apr. 1, 7, 8, 2020 Tuesday-Wednesday

Jessie's father is dead, her divorce is final, her son is a petty thief, her last job didn't go as expected, and now she has moved back in with her mother. As she begins to plan her end, her mother refuses to believe these steps are desperate measures and she just needs to go on with life like everybody else does. But can she?

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL June 2, 3, 9, 10, 2020 Tuesday-Wednesday

This Pulitzer Prize winner weaves together the stories of Iraq war veteran Elliot, his family, and three other lost souls whose lives intersect in surprising ways. A heartfelt meditation on lives in crisis - and on the brink of redemption - Water by the Spoonful was written by Tony nominee Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights).





