Centre Stage Announces NIGHT, MOTHER

What starts out as a normal evening at home turns dark quickly in Masha Norman's award-winning play, 'Night, Mother. Jessie, an unemployed woman who suffers from epilepsy, tells her mother of the detailed plans she has to take her own life. 'Night, Mother is a one act play that explores the importance of family, relationships, and mental health through the eyes of a mother and her daughter.

'Night, Mother is part of our Fringe Series sponsored by Prisma Health. The Fringe Series presents thought-provoking, invigorating, and gut-wrenching dramas and comedies in order to start important conversations and shine a light on relevant issues, such as mental health. This production of 'Night Mother is generously sponsored by Prisma Health as part of the Prisma Health Fringe Series.

The first of its kind, 'Night, Mother is a pre-recorded show performed and filmed at Centre Stage and made available through online viewing. The show will be available to watch for 48 hours only, on October 16 and 17. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Centre Stage Box Office at (864)-233-6733, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office on Tuesdays-Thursdays from 2-5 p.m., or online at https://centrestage.org. Anyone who still has a ticket from our live production of 'Night Mother previously in the year will be issued a virtual ticket for the streamed performance, and will be contacted via email.

Centre Stage has taken the Greater Greenville Pledge and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure patrons, performers, and guests are kept safe. We are watching CDC guidelines closely and will provide updates should anything need to change. Performers and staff for this production maintained proper social distancing protocol during the rehearsal and filming process.

Directed by Christopher Rose, Thelma (Mama) Cates played by Phyllis Henderson, Jessie Cates played by Lisa Sain Odom. 'Night, Mother is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

For more information visit: www.centrestage.org.

