Bon Secours Wellness Arena Announces Cancellations and Postponements

The health and safety of Bon Secours Wellness Arena fans, guests and staff is the top priority, and efforts are being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Arena's management team is closely monitoring the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation and will continue to work with the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), as well as local officials and emergency management teams.

"While the decision to postpone events is a very difficult one to make, all parties involved value public safety and the wellbeing of our fans, patrons, and staff above anything else," said Beth Paul, General Manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. "We are working diligently with event producers to reschedule all effected shows so that fans may attend Arena events with pure enjoyment, absent of any fear or worry."

The Dan + Shay concert scheduled for March 14 has been rescheduled to September 10, 2020. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date.

Adam Sandler (March 17) and Zac Brown Band (April 24) will not take place on the originally scheduled dates, and Arena management is working with event producers to reschedule both performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates when confirmed.

On Thursday, March 12, the NCAA announced they were cancelling all NCAA basketball championships, including the Women's Regional Basketball Championship to be held in Greenville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 27 & 29. Ticket refunds are available, and information will be emailed directly to ticket purchasers.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits confirmed they have suspended regular season play for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, effective immediately.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena will update the company website and social media platforms as new information is received.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You