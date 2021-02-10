Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars Join Cola Concerts Spring Lineup

Cola Concerts has announced a new show with Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars. Both bands will headline a concert at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center on Friday, April 23 at 7:00 PM. The show is part of an incredible weekend for Cola Concerts which will also feature Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires (4/24), and Wynonna Judd (4/25). Tickets for Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars go on sale Friday, February 12 at 10:00 AM. Fans can get early access to tickets by signing up for the Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com.

Blackberry Smoke, made up of Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums) and Brandon Still (keyboards), has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. Since their debut in 2004, the Atlanta-based band has independently released six full-length albums and toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans.

In 2015 they released Holding All the Roses, which was the first independently-released record to hit #1 on the Billboard Country album charts in modern history. Like An Arrow followed in 2016, again putting them at #1. 2018 saw the band outsell all other releases with their self-produced Find A Light plus the acoustic accompaniment, The Southern Ground Sessions. Most recently, in 2019 Blackberry Smoke released Homecoming: Live in Atlanta, a recorded performance from their annual show in the band's hometown. It also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk sales charts. This became the 4th consecutive album for Blackberry Smoke to be atop the charts. In 2020, the band put out their new EP Live From Capricorn Sound Studios. The EP features revival versions of six songs with special ties to the Macon, Georgia, recording studio.

The North Mississippi Allstars started out in 1997, touring with blues great RL Burnside. They broke onto the national stage with the release of Shake Hands with Shorty in 2000. In the two decades that followed they have released nine more studio albums, three of which were nominated for Blues Album of the Year Grammys.

Success has allowed Brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson to tour the world, but their latest album brought them back to Northern Mississippi. Inspired by photos from a wild day of music back in 1996, Up and Rolling, is a celebration of modern Mississippi.

Featuring two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage, the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center has been designed to seamlessly present live comedy and music along with live broadcast of professional and collegiate sports. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide that can also be viewed during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Columbia Speedway, the new entertainment center is built to meet the highest COVID standards. The venue features COVE seating, small sections roped off and socially distanced from other guests.

The Cola Concert Series includes Greg Gutfeld Live Sunday, April 18, Blackberry Smoke & North Mississippi Allstars Friday, April 23, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires Saturday, April 24, Wynonna Judd on Sunday, April 25, Shovels & Rope Saturday, May 1, Mt. Joy Saturday, May 15. Additional shows will be announced soon.

Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars will perform as part of the Cola Concert Series on Friday, April 23. Tickets range from $36.25 to $51.25 and go on sale this Friday, February 12 at 10:00 AM at ColaConcerts.com. Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover the cost of one seat in a COVE and patrons must purchase at least four tickets at checkout. Guests can add up to four additional people to their COVE for $40 per person.

Fans are encouraged to sign up for Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com to get all show announcements and early access to ticket presales. The Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center is located at 2001 Charleston Highway, Cayce, SC 29003.