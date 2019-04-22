Bill Engvall Comes To The Peace Center

The Peace Center presents An Evening with Bill Engvall on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Bill Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country.



Engvall was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy Tour and concert films, which sold more than nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred in The WB's hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012, he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.



He previously starred in and executive produced the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. His other TV credits include Last Man Standing, Bounty Hunters, The Jeff Foxworthy Show and Country Fried Home Videos. Engvall was also a contestant on season 17 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals.



Engvall's first album, Here's Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. He has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography, Bill Engvall - Just A Guy. In 1992, he won the American Comedy Award for "Best Male Stand-up Comedian."

Tickets for the Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, 8 p.m. performance of An Evening with Bill Engvall are $55-$75 and may be purchased by calling 864.467.3000 or 800.888.7768, in person at the Peace Center Box Office or online at www.peacecenter.org. Tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers beginning now and go on sale to the public on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Service fees will apply to phone and online sales.

For more information about the Peace Center and its upcoming events, visit www.peacecenter.org.

Events, dates, times, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Peace Center box office - in person, by phone or online - is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at the Peace Center and is the only way to guarantee the best prices. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Peace Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You