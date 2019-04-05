BWW Previews: MIDLANDS THEATRE ROUNDUP in Columbia, SC

CLOSING! Broadway in Columbia presents BEAUTIFUL with book by Douglas McGrath and music and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil. The production is directed by Marc Bruni and stars Sarah Bockel, Dylan S. Wallach, Alison Whitehurst, Jacob Heimer, James Clow, Suzanne Grodner, and an ensemble cast. Choreography by Josh Prince. Set by Derek McLane. Costumes by Alejo Vietti. Lighting by Peter Kaczorowski. Sound by Brian Ronan. Hair and wigs by Charles G. LaPointe. Makeup by Joe Dulude II. Music direction by Jason Howland. BEAUTIFUL opens April 2nd and runs through April 7th. Tickets are $45 - $65 and can be purchased at the door, online, or by calling the box office at 803-251-2222. All performances are at the Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene Street, Columbia, SC 29201. For more information, visit http://www.broadwayincolumbia.com/.

OPENING! Theatre South Carolina presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME by Simon Stephens, adapted from the novel by Mark Haddon. The production is directed by Robert Richmond and stars Tim Giles, Lochlan Angle, Kimberly Braun, Kinzie Correll, Amber Coulter, Jennifer Moody-Sanchez, Gabe Reitemeier, John Romanski, M. Can Yasar, and Hunter Boyle. Choreography by Terrance Henderson. Scenic design by Jim Hunter. Lighting design by Tyler Omundsen. Costume design by Molly Morgan. Sound design by Danielle Wilson. Projection design by Allison Newcombe. THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME opens April 5th and runs through April 13th. Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for USC faculty, seniors, and military, and $22 for general admission, and can be purchased at the door or by calling the box office at 803-777-2551. All performances are at Longstreet Theatre, 1300 Greene Street, Columbia, SC 29208. For more information, visit theatre.sc.edu.

OPENING! Trustus Theatre presents THE GREAT GATSBY by Simon Levy. adapted from the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The production is directed by Chad Henderson and stars Jason Stokes, Jared Rogers-Martin, Katie Leitner, Brittany Hammock, Richard Edward III, Raia Jane Hirsch, Elizabeth Houck, Josh Kern, LaTrell Brennan, Brandon Chinn, and Frank Thompson. Featuring an original score by Mark Rapp and choreography by Stephanie Wilkins. Scenic design by Chad Henderson. Lighting design by Marc Hurst. Costume design by Janine McCabe. Sound design by Matt Pound. Property design by Cassie Ward. Projection design by Chad Henderson and Matt Pound. THE GREAT GATSBY opens April 5th and runs through April 27th. Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students/seniors/military and can be purchased at the door, online, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732, extension 1. Group rate for groups of 10 or more also available. Trustus is located at 520 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201. For more information, visit www.trustus.org.





