BWW Interview: Jamie Ann Walters of THE PRODUCERS at Greenville Theatre

Jamie Ann Walters is already a favorite with Greenville Theatre audiences, having tackled such roles as Nancy in OLIVER!, Mary Bailey in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, and Evelyn Nesbit in RAGTIME.

Jamie is a member of the theatre's resident acting company and also works behind the scenes as Marketing Manager.

This weekend she returns to the stage as Ulla in Greenville Theatre's brand new production of Mel Brooks' beloved musical THE PRODUCERS.

We asked Jamie to tell us about the show and how it's been working with the theatre's new Artistic Director, Max Quinlan.

First off, tell us about your character.

I play Ulla, an outgoing Swedish actress who has big dreams of performing on Broadway. She auditions uninvited for the producers, Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom, and makes quite the first impression on the two gentlemen, in two very different ways!

As an actor, how do you approach a character - and a show - like this? It's such a heightened, over-the-top kind of show, how do you keep it "real"?

All characters, even the over-the-top ones always want real things in their life and from the other characters on stage, i.e. love, recognition, success, happiness. Keeping them grounded even in such hysterical and funny situations, will always help you keep the character honest and "real"!

Tell us about the rehearsal process and protocols - has it been challenging?

THE PRODUCERS was originally a part of our 2019-20 season. That season was ultimately cut short but we are thrilled to be safely reopening and finally bringing this show to our community. We are so fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated cast and creative team working on this production. (This show is filled with both old and new faces, on stage and off!) Adjusting protocols isn't always easy but our goal is to always ensure the safety of our cast, creative team, and community.

Jamie Ann Walters

What's it like working with Max - both onstage and in the office?

It is with great pleasure that we introduce our new Producing Artistic Director, Max Quinlan to Greenville and we can not wait for everyone to experience his directorial debut with THE PRODUCERS! As the Marketing Manager and an actor at Greenville Theatre, I have the joy of working with Max as a front of house employee and a performer. His passion for our community and this theatre is clear in everything he does, behind and in front of the curtain, and I can not wait to see what the future holds with him at the helm of Greenville Theatre!

What is it about THE PRODUCERS that makes it such a popular, well-loved show?

This show has moments that will make you burst out laughing so hard your cheeks hurt, then gasping in surprise the next, and saying "awww" a second later. The comedic genius of Mel Brooks is timeless, for everyone is in on the joke, and no one is safe!

What do you most hope audiences will walk away with after seeing this production?

I hope audiences walk away with an unshakable smile on their face. More than ever we need a little escape and there is no greater comfort than comedy. Now, make that a Mel Brooks comedy...and it's the perfect 2 hour getaway!

THE PRODUCERS at Greenville Theatre runs September 14, 16, 21, 23 (Tuesday and Thursday) at 7:30pm, September 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 25 (Friday and Saturday) at 8pm, and September 12, 19, 26 (Sunday) at 3pm.

Ticket prices are Adults $40, Seniors $38, and Juniors $30. Student rush tickets are

also available for $20, beginning one hour prior to curtain.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 864-233-6238

or visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org.

Photo credit: Will Crooks