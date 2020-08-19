BWW Breaking News: Centre Stage's Indoor Performance Space to Remain Closed until 2021

Centre Stage will continue producing virtual performances and outdoor events

Greenville, SC's Centre Stage announced today that they will not be opening their mainstage, indoor performance space for live performances for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 as necessary.

"Keeping our mainstage venue closed presents many challenges, but we know with the continued support of the arts community we will be able to navigate whatever lies ahead," Centre Stage Artistic Director Laura Nicholas told BroadwayWorld. "I believe that support is key for all of us."

This news comes just two days after Greenville's Warehouse Theatre's announced the postponement of their 2020-21 season.

"It's a challenging time in the world and especially in the arts community," says Nicholas. "Centre Stage is committed to the safety of all those who pass through our doors."

Nicholas also told BroadwayWorld that Centre Stage will continue to "seek out safe and innovative ways to keep audiences captivated, cultivated, and inspired," including their ongoing Thursday on the Patio fundraiser series.

"We've got some exciting projects ahead," Nicholas says. "Rest assured, Centre Stage will be finding creative ways to safely produce even if we are not able to open the doors to our indoor venue. Stay tuned!"

Shows View More South Carolina Stories Related Articles