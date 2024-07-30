The South Bend Symphony Orchestra to Launch Spanish-language Website in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce the launch of a new Spanish-language website designed to make its rich musical offerings more accessible to the Spanish-speaking community. This initiative, a collaboration with the Center for the Study of Languages and Cultures at the University of Notre Dame, aims to remove barriers and broaden the reach of the Symphony's programs and audience.

Launching September 2024, the new website will provide comprehensive information about upcoming concerts, educational programs, ticket purchases, and more, all presented in Spanish. This project underscores the Symphony's commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that the joy of music transcends language barriers. By meeting people where they are, the Symphony hopes to foster a deeper connection with the diverse communities it serves.

"Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for all music lovers," said Symphony Executive Director Justus Zimmerman. "By launching a Spanish-language website, we are taking a significant step towards making our performances and programs more accessible to the diverse communities we serve."

"The CSLC is excited and proud to collaborate with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra on this important project. Now that the Spanish translation is complete, we will be working on several more languages with the help of undergraduate, graduate students and native speakers on the Notre Dame campus," shares Alessia Blad-Miller Director of the Center for the Study of Languages and Cultures at University of Notre Dame.

The collaboration with the Center for the Study of Languages and Cultures has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. The Center's expertise in language and cultural studies has ensured that the website is linguistically accurate, culturally sensitive, and engaging.

