The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival 2024 to Return This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival is returning in the summer of 2024 with community favorites ShakeScenes (July 20 at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center) and Shakespeare After Hours (July 26 at LangLab). Following in August is a new Professional Company staging of the great romantic comedy As You Like It (Aug 22-Sep. 1; previews Aug. 20-21), directed by New York Magazine theatre critic Sara Holdren.

Returning once again to delight audiences of all ages, ShakeScenes is a wonderful afternoon of Shakespearean shenanigans. This always popular and FREE event features K-12 students from the Michiana area performing scenes from and inspired by Shakespeare. This family-friendly performance has introduced thousands of children across the region to Shakespeare since its inception in 2002.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: ShakeScenes (NDSF 2024)

WHEN: Saturday, July 20 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Leighton Concert Hall, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN

COST: FREE but ticketed. Reserve your free tickets at shakespeare.nd.edu.

Gloriously unhinged and completely unrestrained, Shakespeare After Hours is back for another crazy night of fun at South Bend's iconic performance space LangLab. This adults-only night of boozy, bawdy entertainment highlights Shakespeare's outrageous side as local artists and ND students perform works drawn from and inspired by Shakespeare.

WHAT: Shakespeare After Hours (NDSF 2024)

WHEN: Friday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m. EDT (2 performances)

WHERE: LangLab, 1302 High Street, South Bend, IN

COST: $15 at shakespeare.nd.edu.

The rules of romance are upended in As You Like It, a radiantly entertaining romantic comedy that interrogates traditional notions of gender, politics, and love. Shakespeare's dizzying mash-up of romantic escapades, disguised lovers, and mistaken identities amuses and entertains as much as it provokes and challenges. Fast, funny, and engaging, As You Like It promises to be a delightful night of theatrical entertainment.

As You Like It is brought to life by the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival's Professional Company under the direction of Sara Holdren, who, in addition to writing criticism for New York Magazine and Vulture.com, has directed for the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and the Yale School of Drama. The cast of As You Like It includes Gabriel Armstrong, George Azcarate, Brennan Caldwell, Morgan Ford, Melíza Gutierrez, Abigail Gillan, Dominic Keene, Tim Merkle, Mary Neufeld, Noah Sim, Sarah Scanlon, April Sellers, TayLar, Felix Teich, Julia Valen, and Mark Young.

WHAT: As You Like It (NDSF 2024)

WHEN: 12 performances between Aug. 22-Sep. 1, 2024 (previews Aug. 20 & 21)

WHERE: Patricia George Decio Theatre, DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, IN

COST: Tickets $10-$75 at shakespeare.nd.edu.

Call (574) 631-3777, visit shakespeare.nd.edu, or follow us on Facebook, Threads, and Instagram for information on ticketing & parking, and to learn more about the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival's current and future seasons.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.