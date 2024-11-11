The Ahlwardts To Celebrate The Season With Song At Feinstein's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indiana's favorite musical couple, Ryan and Lauren Ahlwardt, are busy this holiday season, bringing their holiday cheer to you through song.

On Saturday, December 7, the Ahlwardts present “INDIANA CHRISTMAS”. Join Ryan and Lauren as they present two heartwarming and magical performances of holiday music, nostalgia and cheer at 2 and 7:30 pm .

Featuring Ryan's original songs and arrangements, along with stunning performances from Lauren and their incredible band of friends, this festive concert is the perfect way to celebrate the season!

Ryan Ahlwardt is an Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show Indy Now on FOX 59, an alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser, and a Hoosier singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6 and more.

The Ahlwardts return on Saturday, December 14, at 7:30 pm with HUMAN JUKEBOX - HOLIDAY Edition. Ryan and Lauren present an unforgettable night of music where YOU control the playlist.

Enjoy a night of timeless classics, fan favorites, and themed hits, all brought to life in Feinstein's intimate setting. Choose your favorites from a curated song list and shape an unforgettable evening of music tailored just for you!

Get ready for an evening of musical surprises, delightful singalongs and lots of laughs...all while enjoying Feinstein's renowned upscale dining and craft cocktails!

This interactive show is perfect for a date night, a night out with friends, or simply a chance to rediscover your favorite songs in a whole new way. You won't want to miss your chance to be part of the musical magic this holiday season.

These shows would be an excellent idea for a holiday or family holiday get-together. You can get your tickets at www.feinsteinshc.com.

