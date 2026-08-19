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THE SEASONS OF VIVALDI + PIAZZOLLA to be Presented at South Bend Symphony

Violin duo Hina and Fiona Khuong-Huu will perform as part of the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series concert.

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THE SEASONS OF VIVALDI + PIAZZOLLA to be Presented at South Bend Symphony

The South Bend Symphony will travel through the changing seasons with the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series concert, The Seasons of Vivaldi + Piazzolla, a program that pairs the timeless beauty of Antonio Vivaldi's beloved Four Seasons with the passionate tango-inspired works of Astor Piazzolla. Under the baton of Music Director Alastair Willis, this program features violin soloists Hina Khuong-Huu and Fiona Khuong-Huu on Sunday, October 25 at 2:30 p.m., at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Blending Baroque elegance with the rhythms of Argentina's nuevo tango, this program places Vivaldi and Piazzolla in conversation across centuries and continents. Alternating movements from Vivaldi's iconic violin concertos with Piazzolla's Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas ('The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires'), the concert creates a striking contrast between the pastoral landscapes of 18th-Century Italy and the vibrant energy of 20th-Century Buenos Aires, with Hina and Fiona Khuong-Huu bringing these celebrated works to life.

The afternoon opens with Osvaldo Golijov's Last Round, a rhythmic tribute inspired by the music of tango legend Astor Piazzolla. From there, audiences will journey through the seasons as Vivaldi's Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter intertwine with Piazzolla's Primavera Porteño, Verano Porteño, Otoño Porteño, and Invierno Porteño.

Together, these works offer a captivating musical experience that celebrates the beauty of the seasons while showcasing two distinct musical traditions through the artistry of Hina and Fiona Khuong-Huu.

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Upcoming Shows
The Seasons of Vivaldi + Piazzolla
The Seasons of Vivaldi + Piazzolla
10/25 - 10/25/2026

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