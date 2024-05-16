South Bend Symphony to Celebrate Fourth Of July With A Free Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will celebrate our country's independence with the Shein Trust Community Series "Salute to Freedom" concert on Wednesday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m., at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Under the baton of Music Director Alastair Willis, the Orchestra will once again captivate audiences with patriotic tunes, tributes to the armed forces, popular songs, and a special performance by South Bend's Danny Lerman. Thanks to Shein Trust's generous support, this family-friendly concert is free!

"I am excited to experience the rush of hearing the symphony engulfing and inspiring as I play these beautiful arrangements and orchestrations of my songs," saxophonist Danny Lerman remarks. "I co-wrote these songs in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and South Bend, and now they are making their way back home to the South Bend Symphony. It will be a joy to behold sharing them with all of you."

So, bring your family and celebrate with the South Bend Symphony, and ring in summer with "Salute to Freedom!"

This free community concert is made possible through the generous support of Shein Trust. In addition, this concert is made possible by partnerships with South Bend Venue Parks and Arts, as well as the Morris Performing Arts Center.

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Celebrating the 92nd Season, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the region's only professional orchestra and is committed to engaging the community in all it does. In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.