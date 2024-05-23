STOMP Will Join The 2024-25 Broadway In Santa Barbara Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild has announced a new season add-on production for the 24–25 Broadway In Santa Barbara series at The Granada Theatre. STOMP, the international percussion sensation celebrating 30 years of touring, will join the 24–25 season alongside the previously announced engagements of Clue, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud – The Life And Times Of The Temptations and The Addams Family.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com. Tickets to STOMP are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year.

The complete four-show Season Membership package plus the Season Add-On is listed below.

FOUR-SHOW SERIES:

CLUE, Nov. 26–27, 2024

MEAN GIRLS, Jan. 8–9, 2025

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, March 11–12, 2025

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, May 6–7, 2025

SEASON ADD-ON:

STOMP (SEASON ADD-ON)

Jan. 21, 2025

The Granada Theatre

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, granadasb.org and The Granada Theatre Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY IN SANTA BARBARA Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

