South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Benjamin Beilman to Perform Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Alastair Willis, will continue the Jack M. Champaigne Masterworks Series with an evening of Tchaikovsky and Brahms on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center with soloist Benjamin Beilman.

Beilman earned international acclaim for replacing Hilary Hahn on the Berlin Philharmonic's European tour in November 2024, demonstrating his exceptional artistry and technical prowess. His performance with the South Bend Symphony promises to be equally electrifying and unforgettable.

"We are thrilled to present an evening highlighting the exceptional talents of our orchestra and Benjamin Beilman. Brahms' Symphony No. 3 and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto are masterpieces that reverberate deeply with our community. This concert showcases musical excellence and celebrates the enduring power of classical music to inspire and unite us," says Dr. Marvin V. Curtis, South Bend Symphony's President of the Board of Directors.

The concert opens with Brahms' Symphony No. 3. After intermission, internationally acclaimed violinist Benjamin Beilman, who recently gained recognition for replacing Hilary Hahn on the Berlin Philharmonic tour, takes the stage to perform Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35-a showcase of Tchaikovsky's genius

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra thanks Jack M. Champaigne for supporting the Masterworks Series and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for being a distinguished Artistic Sponsor of the 2024-25 Season, reflecting their commitment to fostering artistic excellence and enriching the community through exceptional musical experiences.

SUBSCRIPTIONS / TICKETS start at $24 and range to $74.

Online: www.morriscenter.org

Phone: Morris Performing Arts Center Box Office (574) 235-9190

(10 am - 4 pm, Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 - 5:30 p.m., Thursday & Friday)

In-person: Visit the Morris Box Office (211 N. Michigan St., South Bend) during the times listed above or two hours before any performance.

To view the 2024-25 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.

For questions or media appearances, please contact:

Sarah Perschbacher

sperschbacher@southbendsymphony.org | (574) 230-4875

Comments

